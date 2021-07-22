MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed and a man and a woman were injured in a home explosion Thursday afternoon north of the Twin Cities.

Princeton police say it happened just after noon on the 1000 block of 8th Avenue North. First responders arrived to find a collapsed home fully engulfed in flames.

A 39-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man suffered unspecified injuries in the blast, while a third victim was found dead after the fire was put out.

Joshua Lamb, a man who was visiting his girlfriend’s house across the street, said he was doing the dishes when the explosion happened. He thought it was may have been an earthquake due to how much the house shook. Then he looked across the street and saw what he described as a mushroom cloud.

What's left of the exploded home near 8th Ave. N and 11th St. in Princeton. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/qKUOFa0EhN — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) July 22, 2021

He said he ran across the street and pulled two badly-hurt adult residents out from the rubble. The home’s walls were blown more than 100 feet away.

“The heat was intense, I noticed that right away, but I put that out of my mind because these people were more important than my own life,” Lamb said. “I had to get in there as fast as I could.”

He said both of the victims were in shock.

“They kept mentioning there was a third person, Dad or Grandpa didn’t make it, so I tried to enter the house again but by that time it was too late,” Lamb said. “I could not find the other person and I feel really bad about that.”

Lamb said firefighters informed him the gas line in the area was shut off, so neighbors did not need to evacuate.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine if it was a gas explosion or an explosion from a residential propane tank.