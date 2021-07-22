MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter” tour stop in Minneapolis has been rescheduled for this fall.
The longtime British rockers were slated to play the Twin Cities leg of the tour in 2020, but it was postponed (like everything else) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “No Filter” tour begins in the U.S. in September and stops at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale now.
Looking forward to seeing you all there. Can’t wait ! pic.twitter.com/FjqOsxTgJY
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) July 22, 2021
According to a news release, all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show. For more ticket information, click here.
“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience,” singer Mick Jagger said, in a statement.
The October show will be the band’s first show in the Twin Cities since 2015.
