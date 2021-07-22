MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz is headed to the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Twins announced the trade Thursday evening. The team will send the 41-year-old designated hitter and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Rays in exchange for two pitching prospects — Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.
Cruz joined the Twins in 2019, and in the past three seasons hit 76 home runs. He added 191 RBIs.
His inaugural year with the Twins was his best with the team. He bashed 41 homers that year with a .311 batting average and 1.031 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Cruz was one of two All-Stars on the Twins this year, along with reliever Taylor Rogers.
Ryan and Strotman are the 10th and 17th ranked prospects in Tampa Bay’s system, according to MLB.com.
