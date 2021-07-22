MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Two Harbors are asking for the public’s help finding Bettina “Tina” Rhea Rasmussen, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Rasmussen, 31, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. west of the Holiday gas station in Two Harbors on Highway 61.
Police say she was wearing a light-colored tank top, pink shorts, and sandals that were furry or buckled. She also could have been carrying a denim backpack or a red beach-style bag. She is described as 5-foot-1 and weighs roughly 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
There are concerns because she is diabetic and authorities do not believe she has her medication with her.
Anyone with information about Rasmussen’s whereabouts should contact the Two Harbors Police Department at 218-834-5566.
