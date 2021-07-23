MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crane fell onto some power lines and a building under construction in Blaine on Friday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office, the accident occurred at 9001 Griggs Ave in Circle Pines. Everyone is said to be safely evacuated from the building and there were no reported injuries.
A small grass fire did ignite due to damage to the power lines and transformers, but it was extinguished with a hand-held extinguisher.
Over 1,000 residents are reported without power at this time in the areas of Blaine and Lexington due to the accident. A concern for authorities is the lack of available air conditioning, especially with temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees Friday.
