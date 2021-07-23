MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crane fell onto some power lines and a building under construction in Circle Pines on Friday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office, the accident occurred at 9001 Griggs Ave. Everyone is said to be safely evacuated from the building and there were no reported injuries.
Sky4 over the scene of a collapsed crane in Circle Pines. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the crane hit power lines before crashing into a building that was under construction.
The building was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/m7Y9fGGwnh
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) July 23, 2021
A small grass fire did ignite due to damage to the power lines and transformers, but it was extinguished with a hand-held extinguisher.
Over 1,000 residents were reported without power in the areas of Blaine and Lexington due to the accident. However, power was mostly restored since then, with just over 30 customers without power as of 2:38 p.m.
A concern for authorities is the lack of available air conditioning, especially with temperatures reaching nearly 100 degrees Friday.
This is a developing story. Check WCCO for updates.