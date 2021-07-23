MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Menards employee was killed on the job Thursday morning in an accident at its Golden Valley store.

Golden Valley police say a caller reported that a man was pinned under a forklift and was unconscious. When officials arrived at the store just after 10 a.m., they found he had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating.

A representative for Menards told WCCO the man was certified to operate a forklift, but his family is saying otherwise, alleging that he was not trained. A woman who says she is the victim’s brother posted a video online, saying he was 19 years old and just started working there.

She and others went into the store upset that is did not close, and they demanded to see video of the incident. Several police officers did respond, and we do not know if anyone was arrested. Rachel Elizabeth White lives nearby, and said she saw roughly 40 squad cars in the parking lot to control a crowd of less than 30 people.

“As a human being, when another human being dies the respectful thing to do is mourn that loss and to close the store down,” White said. “There’s no reason they should’ve forced his co-workers to continue working knowing that he was dead in the back.”

Later, a sign was posted outside the store that reads it will be closed until noon Friday out of respect for James, the young man who died here, and his family.

Menards has released video of the accident to WCCO. We are choosing not to show it, but viewers can know it did not provide meaningful context for what happened before the accident.

The store released a statement on the tragedy, saying in part: “We are a small family here at Golden Valley and we are all in shock. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Teammate and his family.”

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been alerted of the accident.