MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Much of central and southern Minnesota will be under a heat advisory Friday afternoon, when the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside.
The National Weather Service says the advisory will go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s and, when factoring in oppressive levels of humidity, the heat indices will be around 100 degrees.
Weather officials advise that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, limit time in the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Under no circumstances should children or pets be left in unattended cars.
At the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, there’ll be cooling areas for spectators. Organizers say there’ll be water stations and air-conditioned tents in which people can find relief from the heat.
With the heat and humidity will come a chance for storms in the evening and overnight hours. Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the threats include damaging winds and large hail, particularly north of the Interstate 94 corridor.
Relief from the humidity will come Saturday, but air temperatures will still be in the 90s. Expect sunny and warm weather through the weekend and perhaps a return of the haze from Canadian wildfires.