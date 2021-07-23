MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers have reportedly broken off talks for a contract extension. It comes as questions surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ status for the upcoming season.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news Friday morning. With no plans to resume negotiations, Adams, 28, will now likely enter the season with one year remaining on his contract.
Both sides reportedly worked behind the scenes to get a contract finalized, but “proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR,” according to Rapoport’s sources.
The top-paid wide receiver in the league is currently Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, who has an annual salary of $27.25 million.
The report comes several days after Rodgers reportedly turned down a massive contract extension from the Packers, which would have made him the highest paid player in the NFL.
The will-he-won't-he drama between Rodgers and the Packers has stretched nearly the entire NFL offseason.
In April, Rodgers reportedly told members of the Packers organization that he doesn’t want to return to the team this year. Since that report, rumors of a trade or potential holdout have buzzed unceasingly.
