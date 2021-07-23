MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced a ban on all campfires in the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Thursday.
An original forest order restricting fire in designated areas of the BWCAW was introduced on July 9, which has now been updated to no exemptions.
The ban comes after weeks of active fires taking place in the BWCAW as well as dry grasslands, stressed vegetation and a statewide drought warning.
The MNDNR said visitors are allowed to use pressurized devices with an on/off switch that are powered by gas or propane. This includes gas or propane-powered firepits, stoves, and lanterns.
On top of following current fire restrictions, the DNR said there are other ways to help avoid wildfires. Those include not driving and parking vehicles over dry grass, install spark arrestors on outdoor equipment and recreational vehicles, check for dragging chains before hauling campers or trailers, and make sure cigarettes are completely out before disposing of them in a trash receptacle.