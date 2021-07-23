MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Offensive line coach Rick Dennison is no longer a member of the Minnesota Vikings after he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an ESPN report.
ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reports that Dennison is believed to be the first NFL position coach to part ways with their team after choosing not to receive a vaccine.READ MORE: 'My Kids Get To See All These Amazing Women': Amber McKenzie On Athlete Unlimited Lacrosse
Dennison was the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the past two seasons. Cronin reports that assistant line coach Phil Rauscher will take over Dennison’s role and Auburn special teams analyst Ben Steele will be the assistant.
Breaking: Rick Dennison is out as Vikings offensive line coach/run game coordinator after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. MIN will promote assistant OL coach Phil Rauscher to replace Dennison, hired Auburn special teams analyst Ben Steele as an assistant. https://t.co/3oOgXHsaMr
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) July 23, 2021READ MORE: Report: WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers Break Off Long-Term Contract Extension Talks
According to his Vikings, Dennison has been part of 13 playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl victories in his 26 years as an NFL coach. He is a native of Kalispell, Montana.
NFL requires “Tier 1 and Tier 2” employees, which include position coaches, to be vaccinated unless they have underlying medical or religious reasons for not doing so. The NFL has said it will not mandate the vaccine for players, but is encouraging them to get it by loosening restrictions and protocols for fully-vaccinated players.MORE NEWS: Cleveland Indians Change Name To Cleveland Guardians (CBS Pittsburgh)
In mid-June, Vikings’ wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Harrison Smith said they haven’t received the vaccine, though the team has made efforts to educate players on the shot and it is widely available in the state.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant
- The RV Life: Minnesota Couple Sells Everything To Live, Work Full Time On The Road
- Drought Causing ‘Dramatic’ Evaporation On Minnesota Waterways
- ‘I’m Not A Criminal’: Rep. John Thompson Found Guilty In 2019 Hospital Disturbance