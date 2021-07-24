MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Head to just about any city park in the summer, and you’re sure to find a baseball game. From T-ball to beer leagues, America’s pastime can be enjoyed at any age.

Thursday nights in northeast Minneapolis, 89-year-old Dick Anderson grabs his ball and glove and heads out to play. He says the baseball diamond is his fountain of youth.

“This team tonight is my 40s-and-over team,” he said. “We won the league last year, we’re the 1029 out of the northeast Minneapolis.”

It’s just one of many teams he’s played on through the years.

“I like winning. I’ve played on winning teams all my life,” Anderson said.

Starting in 1944 at age 12, Anderson won city title after city title, playing for Minneapolis Edison when they won a title too. Now, he’s suiting up with guys who are half his age.

“I play with sons of some of the guys I’ve played with in the past,” he said.

“Dick Anderson is still on at 89. He’s been on my dad’s team for 50 years,” said Tony Wojack, a member of the 1029 team.

The man who proudly wears number 89 is positioned on the mound.

“I’m only valuable because I’m just a pitcher now,” said Anderson. “I don’t hit. I’ve had two knee surgeries. I’m not able to run, so they just let me pitch.”

“And all he does is throw strikes,” said Wojack, laughing.

Much like the game of life, it’s not the winning or losing for the 1029 team, it’s about the camaraderie, and people on the field.

“I love it. I just feel better when I’m out here. I can be tired at home, when I get out here, I feel like I’m young again,” Anderson said.

Anderson has won numerous national championships at the 70 and 80+ age divisions.