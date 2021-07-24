MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A body was found in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Saturday morning.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 8:45 a.m. a passerby saw a body floating in the river near 26th Avenue North and Pacific Drive.
The Minneapolis Police Department arrived on the scene and confirmed the body in the water. The HCSO Water Patrol, Crime Lab, Detectives, and Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene as well.
The body was recovered from the river and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner is working on identifying the deceased.