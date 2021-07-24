MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were transported to a hospital after two motorcycles collided with a car in Red Wing Saturday.
The car was heading Westbound on Aspen Avenue and the motorcycles carrying three people were headed Southbound on Highway 61. The vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
All three cyclists were transported to local hospitals after one rider suffered life-threatening injuries and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two out of the three riders were reportedly wearing helmets and the driver of the car was confirmed to be wearing a seat belt.