MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Morgan Baum from Clay Coyote shared this recipe for Summer Stir Fry with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
The Summer Stir Fry
Ingredients:
Vegetables of your choice about 4-5 cups chopped to match cooking density.
1 tablespoon olive oil.
1 tablespoon oyster sauce.
1 tablespoon soy sauce.
1 tablespoon sesame oil.
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds.
Directions:
Chop Vegetables. We’re using bok choy, peppers, asparagus, broccoli, onion, mushroom, and carrots. You can use basically any vegetables you have. The secret to have them cook up evenly is by chopping them according to their density. Mushrooms and cabbage are less dense than carrots or broccoli. Toss everything all together in the grill basket and use a little oil to keep it from sticking. Cook for 10 minutes over medium heat, tossing once at the half-way mark. While that’s going, whisk up the sauce. We are using equal parts oyster sauce, soy sauce, and sesame oil. With 1-2 minutes left, add the sauce to the grill basket and mix up with your tongs. Serve over rice or noodles. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Enjoy.