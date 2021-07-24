MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After areas in northern and central Minnesota along with western Wisconsin saw heavy rainfall on Friday evening, Saturday will be hot and breezy.

For the entire month of July, there has only been one day of measurable rain each week around the metro area. It’s been an incredibly dry summer and drought conditions are forcing some cities to implement water restrictions.

But Friday night saw heavy rainfalls in the areas that needed it the most; Amery, Wisconsin saw roughly 4-and-a-half inches of rain, while Randall, Minnesota saw just over 2 inches, according to the WCCO Weather Watchers.

There was no widespread severe weather outbreak overnight, but still there were still some reports of severe weather. In Beltrami County, there were reports of 2-inch hail stones, while Fergus Falls saw gusts of wind up to 60 mph.

Other areas south of Interstate 94 saw lower rain totals: Winnebego saw nearly two-tenths of an inch, while Lakeville saw .14 inches.

Drier air is on the way on Saturday thanks to a cold front that is set to move in. The clouds will clear and the dew point will drop. Temperatures, however, will be nearly as warm as Friday.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak has forecasted a high of 96 degrees in the Twin Cities, though it will be slightly cooler up north. On Sunday, it could reach 95 degrees, though it will be a big muggier.

There is a marginal risk late in the day on Sunday for thunderstorm activity in southwestern Minnesota.

Looking forward to next week, Tuesday and Wednesday will be searingly hot, with temperatures reaching near-100 degrees. However, there is a slightly better chance for rainfall in the coming days.