MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves confirmed Saturday that Juancho Hernangómez will not be playing in the Olympics for the Spanish national team due to an injury.
Hernangómez sustained the shoulder injury earlier in July during an exhibition game against France. He was initially ruled out for the Tokyo Games, but when Spain revealed its roster, he had made the cut. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski said Hernangómez had been cleared to play by Spain.
But Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said Hernangómez needs time to recover from his injury.
“Based on our team physician’s recommendation, Juancho needs time to recover from and rehabilitate his injury, and that timeline restricts Juancho’s availability to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The determined recovery plan is the best path forward to allow Juancho to heal properly,” Rosas said.
Rosas added that he supported international players and their desires to play with their national teams, and appreciated “the passion of Juancho and the Spanish Federation Federation to represent their country.”
Hernangómez averaged 7.2 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for the Timberwolves this season.
Spain is the reigning Basketball World Cup champion and is ranked No. 2 in the world behind the U.S. by FIBA.