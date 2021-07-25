MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After searching for hours, authorities found the body of a 13-year-old Bloomington girl in a Chanhassen lake Saturday night.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was last seen on a float attached to a couple of boats that were anchored together on Lake Minnewashta.
After her family couldn’t find her, a call was made to 911 just after 3:30 p.m. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found the girl’s body about three hours later in about 13 feet of water.
The sheriff’s office is investigating.