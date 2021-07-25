MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A somber gathering was held Sunday in north Minneapolis Sunday to remember children who have been shot in recent months.
Local activist K.G. Wilson returned for the first time to the spot where his 6-year-old granddaughter Aniya Allen was shot in May, on North 36th and Penn avenues in the Folwell neighborhood. Five children have been shot in north Minneapolis this summer. Two of them died, including Aniya.
“If you are like me you are angry and fed of what’s been going on in our community,” Wilson said. “You are angry and fed up that there has still been no justice for our children shot down and murdered in our community!”
Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo were also in attendance at the rally.