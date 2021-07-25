MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mack Motzko, the son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, has died, the University of Minnesota confirmed Sunday.

“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved,” the school said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected. We ask for privacy for the families, as they mourn the loss of loved ones.”

The New Mexico Ice Wolves, a team in the North American Hockey League for which Mack Motzko played last season, said he died in a “tragic accident.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mack’s family, friends and teammates,” the team said in a statement.

Mack Motzko, 20, played high school hockey at St. Cloud Cathedral and Minnetonka High School. His father coached men’s hockey at St. Cloud State University prior to joining the Gophers.

“To a great captain, an outstanding player, a fantastic teammate, and most importantly an unbelievable person, we are going to miss you so much,” the Cathedral hockey team said in a statement. “You left an indelible mark on our program and with every person who interacted with your infectious personality. We love you Mack.”