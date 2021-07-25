MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says crews are working to contain a fuel leak Sunday night on Interstate 35W in Bloomington after a semi-truck rollover.
It happened in the 9 p.m. hour on the interstate at 82nd Street. Diesel fuel is said to be leaking at the scene, and a section of guard rail has been removed to aid in the containment effort.
Authorities say the driver and their passenger suffered minor injuries, and two dogs that were with them were unhurt.
The state patrol says traffic will be delayed for several hours.
