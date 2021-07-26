MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Aaron Rodgers has reportedly called an audible when it comes to his plans for the 2021 season.

Though the NFL offseason has been dominated by rumors and reports that Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were headed for an ugly breakup, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Rodgers “has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Just last week, it was reported that Rodgers turned down a contract extension from the Packers that would have kept him in Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest paid player in the league.

In April, Rodgers reportedly told members of the Packers organization that he doesn’t want to return to the team this year.

The Packers drafted Rodgers’ heir apparent, Jordan Love, in the first round of the 2020 draft. Rodgers responded by completing nearly 71% of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions on the way to his third MVP award.

The Packers finished first in the NFC North last season with a 13-3 record. They lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers has spent his entire career with the Packers, compiling 51,245 yards, 412 touchdowns and 89 interceptions across 16 seasons.