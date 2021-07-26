MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in western Minnesota say crews will continue to work into Tuesday to deal with the aftermath of a massive fire at a grain bin that started burning Sunday.
The fire started around 11 a.m. in the small town of Clinton, which is near the South Dakota border, about 100 miles south of Fargo.
More than a dozen fire departments were called to battle the fire, and nearby residents were told to evacuate and conserve water. By noon Sunday, a civil emergency was declared in Clinton.
On Monday, the Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office said “fire operations” and “salvage efforts” are expected to continue into Tuesday night.
Residents are still being asked to conserve water. Highway 75, which was closed on Sunday, reopened Monday around 1 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the fire is not yet known, and no one was injured. Officials are still asking people to avoid the site of the fire.
“The successful response would not have been possible without all of the support that was received from our businesses, community members, and other emergency responders who responded to the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.