MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fall of the Third Police Precinct during last year’s riots was a pivotal moment in Minneapolis. As rioters torched the building, officers were forced to evacuate.
For the first time, WCCO is sharing video of those final moments on May 28, 2020, as police left before vandals breached the building. It walks viewers through the never-before-seen video, and what unfolded from one officer’s perspective.
The officer who shared the video with WCCO didn’t want to talk on camera. He did want his video and perspective to be seen widely. He has left the department. He says today he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and feels ashamed and betrayed by what happened that day.
Pictures of the aftermath show things strewn about, tables and other items knocked to the ground, and parts of the ceiling fallen to the ground. Officers are currently working out of a second temporary home in downtown Minneapolis.
As for the evacuation, the Department of Public Safety said, “The commissioner never issued such an order, nor would he have the authority to do so.”