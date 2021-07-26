This story was originally published July 25, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, has died, the University of Minnesota confirmed Sunday.

Motzko passed away at a hospital after being taken there from the crash site Saturday in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. The vehicle he was in veered off the roadway and struck multiple trees at about 11 p.m. Orono police said alcohol and speed appeared to be contributing factors.

One of the other two people in the vehicle, 24-year-old Samuel Schuneman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver, identified as James Blue, was critically injured, according to Orono police.

Bob Motzko took to Twitter Sunday night to honor his son.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid,” Motzko said. “Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero!”

Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid. Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero! pic.twitter.com/ufDTAkkpBu — Bob Motzko (@BMotzko) July 26, 2021

Mack played high school hockey at St. Cloud Cathedral and Minnetonka High School. He played last season for the North American Hockey League team the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

With heavy hearts we say goodbye to one of our own, Mack Motzko, who lost his life in a tragic accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mack’s family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/rnpMom3ygN — New Mexico Ice Wolves (@NMIceWolves) July 25, 2021

University of Minnesota officials called for privacy for the Motzkos.

“We are devastated for Bob, Shelley, their family and all involved,” U officials said in a statement. “This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we will do everything we can to support those affected.”

The crash remains under investigation.

