MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The heat wave that started over the weekend continues Monday with higher humidity and the chance for severe storms in the evening.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures will reach the low-90s in the Twin Cities. The humidity will increase throughout the day, setting the stage for excessive heat watches for both Tuesday and Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota.
There’ll be a chance of severe storms developing Monday afternoon and evening, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor.
According to O’Connor, storm threats include strong winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes could be possible in western Wisconsin.
Relief from the heat looks to come Thursday, when temperatures will only reach the mid-80s. Still, there’s no significant rain in the forecast to alleviate drought conditions.
Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 70% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought conditions.
