MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One Minnesotan has already earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games, and several more will have their shot.
Former Gopher swimmer Bowe Becker swam the third leg of the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay. He put Team USA in a great spot to beat Australia, and the team is in fact bringing home the gold.
Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith set an Olympic record in the 100-meter backstroke, but Australia ended up with the fastest time.
In women’s gymnastics, St. Paul’s Suni Lee has a shot at bringing home four Olympic medals. Lee has qualified for the finals in the all-around, uneven bars and beam. Lee and Isanti’s Grace McCallum are also hoping to win gold for Team USA’s third consecutive team title.