MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway in Le Sueur County after four people, including two children, were killed in a crash late Sunday evening. Four other victims have been hospitalized.
According to Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, the two-vehicle crash occurred at around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Le Sueur county roads 15 and 22 in Sharon Township.
There, a 2021 Ford Expedition with seven occupants — who are all from California — collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with one occupant, a driver from Le Sueur.
Four of the seven occupants in the Ford were killed. They include the driver, 54-year-old John St. John of Piedmont, California, 56-year-old Jill St. John, a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
The three surviving passengers, a 41-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy, were taken to hospitals. The former two were taken to Hennepin Healthcare and the 9-year-old was taken to Children’s Hospital.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Rusbel Marroquin, Jr., was taken to the Mayo Health System Clinic in Mankato.
The sheriff’s office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.