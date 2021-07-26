MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Texas man accused of fatally shooting another man at a hotel in Burnsville Friday was allegedly acting paranoid before the encounter.

Ricky Ramirez, 24, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Dakota County Monday.

Police responded to the hotel Friday evening on a reported shooting. In a second floor hallway they found a man, later identified as Ramirez, with a handgun near his feet, the complaint states. While police handcuffed him, he allegedly told them someone in a nearby room had weapons.

Police asked Ramirez who was shot, and he allegedly said, “Him right there. I shot him.”

Officers found the victim farther down the hallway, unresponsive in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner identified the victim as 37-year-old Jeremy Williams on Monday. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Ramirez’s girlfriend and father both spoke to police. His girlfriend said they had both come to Minnesota from Texas for work. She said he started “acting strangely” the day before the shooting, according to the complaint, saying someone, possibly the government, was out to get him.

She told police she left their hotel room shortly before the shooting and heard the shots from the hotel lobby.

Ramirez’s father told police his son was behaving oddly and acting paranoid the day before the shooting.

According to the complaint, surveillance video from the hotel shows Ramirez shooting Williams multiple times as he exited his hotel room.

Ramirez is in custody.