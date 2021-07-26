UPDATE (6:30 p.m.):A tornado warning in Cass and Itasca counties has been extended until 6:45 p.m.
⚠️ TORNADO WARNING for Cass, Itasca county until 7/26 6:45PM. TAKE COVER NOW in a basement, or interior room or closet on the lowest level of your home. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/xlAFysOfXo
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 26, 2021
Meanwhile, a tornado warning in Beltrami County has expired.
Itasca is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. St. Louis and Lake counties are under a similar warning until 7:30 p.m.
UPDATE (5:57 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect in Cass and Itasca counties until 6:15 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued in Beltrami County.
The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado about 33 miles north of Bemidji.
A confirmed tornado was reported by law enforcement about 33 miles north of Bemidji. This dangerous system is moving east at 35 mph. Take cover if you live in the area. pic.twitter.com/f8INtJ0xCq
— Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) July 26, 2021
The storm that produced the tornado is moving east at 35 mph.
Elsewhere in Minnesota, severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in the following counties until midnight: Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, St. Louis, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.
Check back for more details in this developing story.