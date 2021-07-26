MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Beltrami County, Bemidji News, Local TV, Tornado Warning

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.):A tornado warning in Cass and Itasca counties has been extended until 6:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, a tornado warning in Beltrami County has expired.

Itasca is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. St. Louis and Lake counties are under a similar warning until 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE (5:57 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect in Cass and Itasca counties until 6:15 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A tornado warning has been issued in Beltrami County.

The warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado about 33 miles north of Bemidji.

The storm that produced the tornado is moving east at 35 mph.

Elsewhere in Minnesota, severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in the following counties until midnight: Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kanabec, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pine, Pope, St. Louis, Stevens, Todd, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin.

Check back for more details in this developing story.