MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have a new wide receiver on the roster, and to make room for the signing, they waived a rookie defensive tackle who was shot four times in Washington, D.C., earlier this offseason.
The team announced the signing of Dede Westbrook and waiving of Jaylen Twyman Monday, along with the news that they’ve signed the remainder of their drafted rookies.
Twyman was visiting his aunt in his hometown of D.C. last month when he was shot while riding in a car. He suffered superficial injuries. The Vikings intend to place him on the reserve/non-football injury list, but to do so, Twyman must first clear waivers, during which time other teams will be able to claim him. The Vikings drafted Twyman in the sixth round of this year’s draft.
Westbrook spent the first four years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he worked with new Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. Last season, he played in only two games for the Jaguars and tore his ACL in week seven. His 2018 season was the best of his career so far. He caught 66 passes that year, logging 717 yards and five touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 178-pound Westbrook will likely compete for the third wide receiver spot behind breakout star Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, the elder statesman of the receiving corps.
The Vikings also announced Monday the signings of rookies Chazz Surratt, Wyatt Davis and Patrick Jones II. The team’s entire draft class is now signed.