MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings made a bevy of training camp announcements Monday, detailing what fans can expect when they attend the team’s practices.

The Vikings previously announced they would hold 14 open practices this year, the first of which is on Wednesday. Ten of the 14 practices will be free, though tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. All tickets will be delivered digitally.

A night practice on Saturday at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center and two joint practices with the Denver Broncos on Aug. 11 and 12 will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets for a scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 7 will be $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Parking passes are available for $10 in advance or $20 when fans arrive.

Gates for daytime practices will open at noon and close at 5:30 p.m., with practice scheduled from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. For the night practice, gates will open at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., with practice set for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The team previously announced that fans attending camp will not be required to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination. Though masks will not be mandatory, the team said they are “strongly encouraged for unvaccinated fans.” The Vikings also “strongly encourage” fans to get vaccinated.

Nearly the entire training camp experience will be cashless, the Vikings said, so fans should plan on bringing a credit or debit card or using options like Apple Pay.

Concessions will be available, including a food truck called the Vikings Table, which donates proceeds “to serve community members in need.” Fans are allowed to bring in their own water bottles.

Though current Vikings will not be allowed to sign in-person autographs “due to NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols,” autographed footballs will be given away at the end of each practice, and former Vikings will sign autographs at each practice inside the Vikings Museum. With two exceptions (Saturday and Aug. 7), the Vikings will name a Fan of the Day at each practice. That fan will win an autographed item, a gift card to the team store and more.

The Vikings also announced three theme days: Pride Theme Day on Aug. 5, Youth and High School Football Day on Aug. 6 and Frontline Heroes Theme Day on Aug. 7.

For ticket information and more details on Vikings training camp, click here.