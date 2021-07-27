MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Duluth say that four men were arrested Monday morning in connection to an ongoing investigation into shootings in the city.
The Duluth Police Department says that members of a tactical response team and a drug and violent crime task force executed warrant operations on two homes in the city’s downtown and Duluth Heights neighborhoods.
During the operations, officers arrested a 37-year-old man on a warrant for second-degree attempted murder, a 30-year-old man for selling fentanyl, a 29-year-old man for illegally possessing a gun, and a 49-year-old man for possessing fentanyl.
The officers also seized unspecified drugs and weapons.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
More On WCCO.com: