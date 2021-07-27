MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Minnesota say residents of Clinton can resume normal water usage as the battle against a grain bin fire that started Sunday wanes.
The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office said salvage operations will continue, but fire coverage should be finished by Tuesday evening. Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the night.
Though the fire is “fully under control,” the sheriff’s office said, wood items at the site may continue to burn, and smoke will be seen throughout the week.
Two roads near the site of the fire — Park Street and Dump Ground Road — “will be closed for the foreseeable future.”
The fire started around 11 a.m. Sunday in the small town of Clinton, which is near the South Dakota border, about 100 miles south of Fargo. By noon, a civil emergency was declared in Clinton.
The sheriff’s office said more than 19 fire departments, as well as other agencies, responded to or assisted with the fire in various capacities.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. No one was injured.
