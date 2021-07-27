MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Centers for Disease Control is expected to announce Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission should once again wear face masks in some indoor public settings, according to CBS News.

The announcement comes as the highly contagious Delta variant has caused a rise in cases COVID nationwide, including some breakthrough cases among the fully vaccinated.

BREAKING: @CBSNews confirms the CDC will announce this afternoon that fully vaccinated Americans should return to wearing masks in indoor public settings due to the spread of the #DeltaVariant #ugh — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) July 27, 2021

State health leaders say we’re currently in the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as the much more contagious Delta variant spreads quickly throughout the country and here in Minnesota.

Minnesota has one of the higher vaccination rates in the country right now, but Minnesota Department of Health commissioner Jan Malcolm says more Minnesotans still need to be vaccinated because she said there are a few pockets of vulnerability in our state they are concerned about.

The CDC says the vaccine is the best protector against the virus and the new variant.

There are breakthrough cases in Minnesota, where vaccinated people still contracted COVID, but infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says they are extremely rare.

“We have had a total of 3,886 vaccine breakthrough cases documented in Minnesota among over 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans. That’s a breakthrough rate of less than 1%, and that’s remarkable. It’s actually less than one-tenth of a percent,” Ehresmann said.