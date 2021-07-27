Tired Of Minnesota's Streak Of Hot Weather? Here's WhyMany cities in Minnesota started this summer with the longest and most severe heatwave ever so early in the season, and now with July also bringing more heat, it’s not just the extreme temperatures but also the duration of the heat that is starting to get to us.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory For Southern Minnesota; Late Severe Storms PossibleBefore this heat wave breaks, it's going to get steamier in Minnesota and bring more chances for severe storms.

Itchy Eyes? Scratchy Throats? Allergies Likely Not To Blame This SummerMany Minnesotans who spent the weekend outdoors came out of it with itchy eyes and scratchy throats.

Minnesota Weather: After Wild Night Of Severe Weather, Heat And Humid ReturnWCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado about 33 miles north of Bemidji around 5:30 p.m.

'Driest I've Ever Seen It': Officials Urge Caution During Unusually Dangerous Fire SeasonThe extreme drought up north has led to the most dangerous fire season in decades.