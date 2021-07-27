MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A North Dakota woman is dead after a head-on crash Monday afternoon northwest of Alexandria.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old Aida Erlanne Nolan, from Fargo, was killed when her westbound vehicle crossed the centerline of County Road 41 between Evansville and Interstate 94 just after 2 p.m., colliding with an eastbound pickup truck.
Two passengers in the truck – 38-year-old Jordan Wagner from Brandon and 39-year-old Gordon Schmidt from Parkers Prairie – were taken to Alomere Health Hospital and are expected to survive.
