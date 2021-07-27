MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating after a body was found Monday evening in the Mississippi River.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to a report of a body on the shoreline of the West Bank, just south of the Franklin Avenue bridge.
Firefighters in a boat located the body about three feet from the shoreline. A water patrol team from Hennepin County was then called in and took over the investigation.
No details about the deceased have been released.