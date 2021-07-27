MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic in Rochester has once again topped the list of the nation’s best hospitals, a spot it holds more years than not.
U.S. News & World Report issued their 2021 rankings Tuesday, and the Rochester institution was ranked above all others.READ MORE: Rochester’s Mayo Clinic Again Ranked As Best Hospital In America
Mayo’s closest competition came from Cleveland Clinic, which ranked second. The remainder of the top five were UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
In Minnesota, the next-best ranked hospital was Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern, followed by St. Cloud Hospital. Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth and Mercy Hospital-Coon Rapids tied for fourth.
The rankings were determined by hospital service in 15 areas of “complex specialty care,” along with 17 bellwether procedures.
“(Mayo Clinic) is nationally ranked in 15 adult and 6 pediatric specialties and rated high performing in 1 adult specialty and 9 procedures and conditions,” U.S. News & World Report said.
