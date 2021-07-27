MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say the city has reached its 50th homicide of 2021 following the death of an assault victim Monday.
Investigators believe the man, who is in his 20s, was attacked during an altercation on the 2200 block of Lowry Avenue North. He was brought to North Memorial Health early Saturday morning, and passed away three days later.
The victim's identity has not yet been released, and police didn't release any information on a possible suspect.
Police say of the 50 homicides so far this year, 42 were firearm related, five involved a knife or sharp instrument, and one involved hands or feet. It is not known what weapon was used in two of the cases.
There were 42 homicides in Minneapolis at this point in 2020. The city appears to be on pace with the body count racked up in 1995 — the year the city was dubbed “Murderapolis.” There were 97 murders in total that year.
Police also pointed out that Minneapolis homicides being investigated by outside agencies are not included in the count.