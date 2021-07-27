MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Before this heat wave breaks, it’s going to get steamier in Minnesota and bring more chances for severe storms.
Temperatures on Tuesday are again expected to rise into the low-90s. However, with increased humidity, heat indices will be near 100 degrees. As such, much of southern Minnesota is either under a heat advisory or an excessive heat watch starting at 1 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.
Wednesday will be both hotter and stickier, with heat indices expected to climb well into the triple digits. The bulk of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat advisory, although that could change to an excessive heat warning in some areas.
MORE HEAT! Heat Index values in the triple digits today and tomorrow @WCCO pic.twitter.com/4MQhcNDtBQ
— Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) July 27, 2021
To avoid heat-related illness, people are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in air-conditioned spaces, keep out of the sun, limit outdoor exercise, and check in on neighborhoods and relatives. Under no circumstances should children or animals be left in unattended vehicles.
As for severe weather, storms could develop Tuesday evening, most likely in southern Minnesota, just south of the Twin Cities. The storms could rumble into the overnight hours, threatening strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
Relief from the heat will come Thursday, when humidity will drop and temperatures will only reach the mid-80s. The milder weather will last through the weekend, when overnight lows will fall into the low-60s.
To keep up on the latest weather, download the WCCO Weather App.