This story was originally published July 26, 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the city’s 14th homicide of the year, which happened Monday near the campus of Macalester College.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Clair Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, and he later died at Regions Hospital.
Tuesday, the St. Paul Police Department identified the man as 28-year-old Devonte Ingram of Brooklyn Park.
Public Information Officer Steve Linders says the fatal shooting is unusual for the area — the Macalester-Groveland and Tangletown neighborhoods — where service calls are relatively rare. The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting wasn’t random, and police are reaching out to neighboring residents and businesses for information and possible security camera footage.
“We need to put a stop to this, and we need to do it together,” Linders said at a press conference about the shooting.
This was the third shooting within 24 hours in St. Paul, with the other two being non-fatal. Anyone with information on this case can provide a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by going to their website.
More On WCCO.com: