MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is in custody after a tribal officer in northern Minnesota was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
The FBI’s Minneapolis office said the officer with the Red Lake Nation Police Department was shot while officers were responding to a call at a home on the reservation. Authorities later apprehended the shooter.
The name of the officer has yet to be released.
In a statement, Red Lake tribal officials offered condolences to the officer’s friends and family, and called for “prayers and strength to the Red Lake Nation during this difficult time.”
Tribal officials said all non-essential programs will be closed Tuesday out of respect for the officer. Additionally, they ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the week.
The FBI says the shooting is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
