MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information on the fatal road rage shooting earlier this month that left a Twin Cities youth baseball coach dead.
The law office of Schwebel, Goetz & Sieben announced Wednesday that it’s offering the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for whoever shot Jay Boughton on July 6.
According to investigators, Boughton, 56, was driving home from a youth baseball game on southbound Highway 169 in Plymouth when he got into an altercation with another driver. The other driver shot him in the head, causing Boughton to lose control of his car and crash into several vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
Boughton’s 15-year-old son was with him and performed CPR on Boughton until paramedics arrived. Not long after, Boughton died at North Memorial Health.
The suspect vehicle was captured on video and is believed to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, or a Ford Expedition. The vehicle is said to have damage on the driver’s side rear bumper. Local police have asked for help finding the car.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online.