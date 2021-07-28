MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday announced its lineup of new attractions, including a few previously-unannounced foods new to this year’s fair.
For anyone yet unvaccinated for COVID-19, there is a community vaccination clinic offering free shots, with no appointment, insurance or identification necessary. The clinic is located in the North End Event Center.
Two booths — Baba’s and Solem Concessions Cheese Curds and Mini Donuts –are making their debut this year. The former features a variety of hummus bowls served with warm or fried pita bread. The latter will offer new blueberry mini donuts, as well as cheese curds in Cajun, ranch, garlic and original flavors.
A new ride will debut at the Mighty Midway. The Riptide roller coaster stands 55 feet high at its apex.
The Cattle Barn turns 100 years old this year, having been completed in 1921. The structure will feature an educational timeline outlining the building’s milestones throughout the last century.
The Skin Cancer Foundation will offer free full-body skin exams by licensed dermatologists in a medically equipped RV. Screenings are first-come, first-served. Also, the American Red Cross is presenting an expanded pop-up blood donation site in the North End Event Center.
Fraser offers a break in their sensory building, which promises a calming atmosphere away from the hustle and bustle of the fair. That's located south of the Home Improvement Building.
On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board approved an official Minnesota State Fair security plan called the most comprehensive security detail the State Fair has ever had. Part of the plan includes metal detectors at entrances, for the first time.