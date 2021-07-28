MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old man was rescued from the top of the water tower in Jordan Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 3 p.m.
Police say the man was up on the tower with a work crew performing maintenance.
The man had an apparent medical incident and was unable to get himself down from the tower.
With assistance from the city’s fire department, the company was able to get him down from the tower using their rescue protocols. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee and is reported to be in stable condition.