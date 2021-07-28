MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health and education officials in Minnesota are recommending that all students, teachers, staff and visitors wear masks when indoors at school this fall, even those who are vaccinated.

The mask guidance is one of several recommendations issued by the Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Education Wednesday.

Officials also recommend students within classrooms have at least 3 feet of physical distance between them.

Everyone 12 and older is encouraged to get vaccinated before returning to school or any other in-person activities, such as sports. The departments jointly said anyone with signs of infectious illness should stay home, but those who are vaccinated do not need to stay home solely because of close contact with a confirmed case as long as they are asymptomatic and do not test positive.

Unvaccinated people should get tested regularly, the guidance says.

The Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidelines Tuesday to say that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors where the chance of COVID-19 spread is substantial, including in schools. Officials in Minnesota said their latest recommendations follow the CDC.

“In-person learning is critical, not only when it comes to academics, but also for our students’ social-emotional well-being and mental health,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller in a release. “As we head back to school this fall, we must implement measures to protect the health and safety of all of our students, staff and families.”

Representatives from the health department plan to speak further about school guidance at a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Watch it live on CBSN Minnesota.