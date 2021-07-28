MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jordan Stotts, 32, pleaded guilty to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building in participation in the January 6 Capitol riot.
According to the criminal complaint, Stotts was originally charged with four counts, but as part of the plea agreement the government dismissed the other three charges against him and Stotts has agreed to pay $500 in restitution.
Stotts was identified to the FBI by a former classmate after posting on Facebook about his participation in the attempted siege.
Stotts is set to be sentenced on November 9 at 9 a.m.