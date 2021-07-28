Minnesota Weather: Before Heat Wave Breaks, Minnesotans To Endure Hottest Day Of The Season, More Severe StormsThe end of this stretch of 90-degree weather is almost here, but first Minnesotans will have to endure sauna-like heat and another evening of severe storms.

Tired Of Minnesota's Streak Of Hot Weather? Here's WhyMany cities in Minnesota started this summer with the longest and most severe heatwave ever so early in the season, and now with July also bringing more heat, it’s not just the extreme temperatures but also the duration of the heat that is starting to get to us.

Minnesota Weather: Heat Advisory For Southern Minnesota; Late Severe Storms PossibleBefore this heat wave breaks, it's going to get steamier in Minnesota and bring more chances for severe storms.

Itchy Eyes? Scratchy Throats? Allergies Likely Not To Blame This SummerMany Minnesotans who spent the weekend outdoors came out of it with itchy eyes and scratchy throats.

Minnesota Weather: After Wild Night Of Severe Weather, Heat And Humid ReturnWCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer said law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado about 33 miles north of Bemidji around 5:30 p.m.