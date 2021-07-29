MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl.

According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges.

The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties.

(credit: East Central Drug Task Force)

“These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use,” the task force said in a release. “Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result.”

