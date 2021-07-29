MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian who was standing on Interstate 94 is dead after being struck by a motorist late Wednesday night.
According to the state patrol, the incident took place shortly before midnight in Monticello, just east of Highway 25.
There, a 23-year-old Buffalo man was standing on the westbound lane of the I-94 roadway when a motorist in a passing Chevrolet Silverado struck and killed him.
The driver, a 49-year-old Little Falls man, was not injured. Alcohol was not involved in the incident, the state patrol said.